Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, increased their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,903 shares of company stock worth $16,338,570. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

