Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 1,881 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,594,000 after purchasing an additional 864,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

