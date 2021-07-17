Truvestments Capital LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,464,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.04.

ATVI opened at $91.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

