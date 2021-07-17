Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 25 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $38,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $588.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $625.56. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

