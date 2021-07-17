Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 905 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPCE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPCE opened at $30.20 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

