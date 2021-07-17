TrumpCoin Price Hits $0.0536 on Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $354,169.46 and approximately $2,040.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lition (LIT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

