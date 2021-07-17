Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $700.52 million, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 144.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,084 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $13,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 96.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at $4,643,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 159.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 996,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

