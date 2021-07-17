Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$48.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.50 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$158.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$79.44.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$43.66 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$16.94 and a one year high of C$44.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$144.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 EPS for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.