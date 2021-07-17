Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Get Trinseo alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Shares of TSE opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Trinseo has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $76.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

In related news, Director Leener Pierre-Marie De sold 9,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $607,035.00. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $191,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,791 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after acquiring an additional 278,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trinseo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after acquiring an additional 46,856 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.