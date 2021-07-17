Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trillium Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.29.

TRIL stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.98. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.76 million, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $96,874. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 234,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

