Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 21,968 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 21,968 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $380,485.76. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc bought 40,805 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $714,087.50.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $169,700.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $12.44. 43,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,019. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.11. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

