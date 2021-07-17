TravelNote (TVNT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,999.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 32.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $31,827.49 and approximately $1,999.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TravelNote has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

