Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,539 put options on the company. This is an increase of 98% compared to the typical volume of 1,283 put options.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Uniti Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

