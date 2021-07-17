TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) CAO Sells $405,846.00 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $405,846.00.

Shares of TPIC opened at $40.51 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Golden Green Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 38,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

