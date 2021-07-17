Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Down 85.5% in June

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NDP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,488. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter worth $623,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the period.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

