Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Lowered to C$26.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.50 to C$26.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

TXG has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.32.

TSE:TXG opened at C$13.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 4.53.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

