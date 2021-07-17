Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPZEF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

Topaz Energy stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

