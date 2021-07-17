Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TMRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Danske cut Tomra Systems ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Shares of TMRAY opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.28. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.