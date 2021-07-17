TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$148.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$149.57.

TMX Group stock opened at C$131.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.26. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

