TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:TIMB opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. TIM has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.1428 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIM by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TIM by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

