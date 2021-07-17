Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Insider Sells $467,942.64 in Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) insider James R. Meiers sold 23,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $467,942.64.

TLRY stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

