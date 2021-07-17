Tigrent Inc. (OTCMKTS:TIGE) Short Interest Up 82.6% in June

Tigrent Inc. (OTCMKTS:TIGE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TIGE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,381. Tigrent has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Tigrent

Tigrent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides practical value-based training, conferences, publications, technology-based tools, and mentoring services. It offers instruction and mentoring on the topics of real estate, financial instruments investing, and entrepreneurship in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

