TIG Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) by 429.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,623 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $12,614,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,423,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Qell Acquisition by 72.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 210,457 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qell Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

