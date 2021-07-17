TIG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $106,000.

SVFAU stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

