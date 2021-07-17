TIG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 154,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $3,308,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

