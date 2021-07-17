TIG Advisors LLC Invests $637,000 in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Company Profile

As of July 1, 2021, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation was acquired by EVgo, Inc, in a reverse merger transaction. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the electric vehicle charging business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

