TIG Advisors LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,405,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

AKIC stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

