TIG Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWRU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at $296,000.

OTCMKTS POWRU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Powered Brands has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

