Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 30,856 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,856 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of MicroStrategy worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $523.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.41. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $115.87 and a one year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

