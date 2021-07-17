Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,192 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,880,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $127.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.72. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

RETA has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

