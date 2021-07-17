Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,573 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of UniFirst worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $216.18 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $160.70 and a one year high of $258.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.04. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

