Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 41.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,036. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $219.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.22 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.