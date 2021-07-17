Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 41.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ExlService were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $3,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 3,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ExlService by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,925 shares of company stock worth $949,792 and have sold 22,900 shares worth $2,263,980. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.80. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $109.85. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

