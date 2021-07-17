Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $111.56 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.58.

