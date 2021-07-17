Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,544,000 after purchasing an additional 74,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

