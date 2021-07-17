TheStreet Upgrades ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) to C

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.84 million, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. Analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

