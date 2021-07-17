THEKEY Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $448,650.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000062 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.