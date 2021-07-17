The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $67,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $931,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $971,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,338 shares of company stock valued at $22,161,124. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

