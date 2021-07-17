The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $77.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 73,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

