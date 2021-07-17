The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in The Southern were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 142,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,130,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,450,000 after buying an additional 90,745 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

