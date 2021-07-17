The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,454.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 127,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after buying an additional 915,461 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth $13,855,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 236,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 169,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 571,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 144,525 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 191,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

