The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Barclays

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $96.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $1,190,040.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,956. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in The Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

