The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.51. 9,346,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,266,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

