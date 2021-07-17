The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

LEV stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.40. The Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Analysts forecast that The Lion Electric will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

