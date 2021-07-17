The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.17.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Howard Hughes will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 23.4% during the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 1,408.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 261,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,757,000 after acquiring an additional 237,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,280,000 after acquiring an additional 225,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Howard Hughes (HHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.