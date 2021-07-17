The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $425.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $420.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $392.45.

Shares of GS stock opened at $364.80 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 51.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $5,156,954.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

