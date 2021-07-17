The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $7.69 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $7.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.20. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $51.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

NYSE:GS opened at $364.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $5,156,954.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.