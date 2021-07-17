The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

