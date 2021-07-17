The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GEO. Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

GEO stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $795.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 166,644 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,847.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

