The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $181,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.40. 14,860,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,135,918. The company has a market capitalization of $243.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.87. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,095.00. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,865 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,054 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

